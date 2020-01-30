Two shopping centers on Ambassador Caffery north of Johnston Street are scheduled to be completed this summer that so far will include a Domino's Pizza and a small business office.
Construction has begun on Parc Ambassador, a 5,000-square-foot development to be built at 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, that so far will include an office for Bradley Beck State Farm and the Parlor Salon Studio nail salon, architect Russell Trahan said.
The two businesses will have a combined 22 employees, Trahan said. No other details on the development were available.
Ambassador Oaks, the owner of the project, was issued a building permit last week for $1.1 million, records show.
Owners of the other development, a 4,976-square-foot project at 3421 Ambassador Caffery will break ground Tuesday, Trahan said. It will include three spaces with Domino's occupying one of them.
Once the others are leased, developers will kick off the second phase of the development that will add 10,000 square feet.
Both projects were designed by Trahan Architecture + Planning, LLC.