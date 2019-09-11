After 17 years in business, Abbeville-based occupational medicine and walk-in clinic MedXcel has opened a Youngsville location.
Located at 4401 Chemin Metairie Parkway, the 3,200-square-foot clinic replaces the previous one near Le Triomphe that closed in May. The clinic offers urgent care services and workforce medical services, including drug tests, screenings and pre-employment physicals.
"When we shut the Le Triumph location down, we operated out of Abbeville for three months," director Chad Massie said. "So we were worried our customers wouldn't come back once reopened, but the reception's been great and everyone's coming back."
Massie said he expects more traffic and construction around that area in the near future and wanted to get in ahead of it so people will get in the habit of coming to them before the construction of things like a new overpass comes.