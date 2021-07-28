Letitia Walker is no longer news director for KATC, general manager Sean Trcalek confirmed.
Trcalek declined to comment about the Wednesday move but confirmed she was the only person on staff to leave. In an email obtained by The Acadiana Advocate, he indicated a search for her replacement would begin this week and the station “would move forward with our mission under new leadership.”
Walker declined comment.
Walker had been with KATC for nearly 20 years, according to her online bio, beginning as a reporter and fill-in anchor in 2002 before being named news director in 2007. She also worked briefly at KLFY before graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
KATC is owned by E.W. Scripps Co., which bought the station in 2018 from Minnesota-based Cordillera Communications.