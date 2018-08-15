PetroQuest Energy Inc. in Lafayette decided to preserve liquidity by not making $14.2 million in interest payments that were due Wednesday, which it said would not be a default on its debt but would become a default if the payments are not made within a 30-day grace period.
The company repeated its previous disclosure from late last month that it has hired financial and legal advisers to analyze and review alternatives related to its capital structure, including its significant debt, its liquidity and the interest payments.
Alternatives include private debt exchanges, asset sales, draws under the company’s multi-draw term loan facility, financing arrangements to replace the loan facility and filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
The company said it cannot provide assurances that any of the alternatives being evaluated will provide additional liquidity or enable it to refinance its debt.
PetroQuest said it is continuing to pay suppliers and trade creditors and fund current operations.
The company said it does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to its review unless and until its board of directors has approved a specific alternative or transaction or determined that further disclosure is appropriate.
Seaport Global Securities, an investment bank with offices in New Orleans, is serving as PetroQuest's financial adviser, while Porter Hedges LLP, of Houston, is the legal adviser.
The oil and gas production company has been pummeled in recent years by low oil prices, like other energy companies. In early May, the New York Stock Exchange delisted PetroQuest because its market capitalization fell below $15 million for a 30-day period.
PetroQuest reported last week a narrower loss to common stockholders for the second quarter of $2.6 million, or 10 cents per share, compared to a second-quarter 2017 loss of $3.4 million, or 16 cents per share.
That beat a Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents per share.
The company posted second-quarter revenue of $21.6 million, compared to $24.3 million a year ago.