Organizers behind the Innovate South event later this month envision it to be a "melting pot of innovation."

Opportunity Machine director Destin Ortego and Rally Marketing vice president Rodney Hess discussed the event planned for Nov. 13-15 with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. The event coincides with National Entrepreneur Month.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Entrepreneurs, startup founders and small business owners will come together to learn and share innovative best practices in business and marketing.

While Lafayette has historically had a wildcatter mentality in the oil and gas sector, the current economy is flourishing in the health care and technology sectors. Organizers hope to build on that creative momentum being experienced in the region.

The event kicks off with networking Nov. 13 at Rock’n’Bowl de Lafayette, followed by Startup and Small Business Day on Nov. 14 and The Get Started Medical Pitch Competition is being sponsored by Cox Business in partnership with Lafayette General Health. Digital Marketing Day will be held Nov. 15.

The event is organized by the Opportunity Machine, an initiative of Lafayette Economic Development Authority.