Lost Bayou Ramblers' Louis and Andre Michot from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

This year marks 20 years since Andre and Louis Michot founded the Lost Bayou Ramblers.

The brothers, who had just come back from a five-month touring hiatus, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about their journey to becoming an established international presence on the music scene.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Worklight Pictures created the rockumentary, "On Va Continuer," that captured the story behind the band and looks at the modern Cajun culture and the importance of sustaining the Cajun French language. The film will show at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Sept. 20.

Other band members include Johnny Campos (electronic guitarist), Eric Heigle (electronics and acoustic guitar), Bryan Webre (electric bassist) and drummer Kirkland Middleton.

Growing up, Andre and Louis performed Cajun music as members of Les Frères Michot, the band their father, Tommy Michot, and uncles formed in the 1980s. Their talents blossomed when they picked up instruments and taught themselves the intricacies of the accordion (Andre) and fiddle (Louis).

The group's musical lyrics are performed solely in French, but the men didn’t grow up speaking the language. It took a solo journey by Louis to St. Anne’s University in Nova Scotia in 1998 to learn French, and that happened to be where he picked up the fiddle, using an instrument his grandfather had handed down.