The pandemic has spun off two peculiar trends: the surge in e-commerce and the rising popularity of golf.
Sitting in between those two, mind you, is Lafayette-based golfballs.com, one of the top web-based golf retailers in the country. The rounds of golf in 2020 shot up to levels not in over 20 years.
About 60 million more rounds were played in 2020 than in 2019, making the sport that can be played while socially distanced a popular outlet for many during the pandemic.
The result? Sales at golfballs.com were up 20% with 180,000 new customers and a 50% spike in online sales.
“Golf has been a sport that people have gone to as one of the safe sports,” CEO Tom Cox said. “Golf has grown. It’s kind of like when Tiger (Woods) got into the game. A lot of people were excited and it stayed a very high level, and then the Great Recession came and it kind of dipped and relatively flat. Now we have a lot of new people who have entered the golf game.”
The numbers so far show the surge in demand. The number of golf balls sold topped 11 million. The number of personalized golf balls sold? Over 8 million.
The game had a surge in sales and round played across the board. Golf Datatech reported a 13.9% increase in rounds played compared to 2019, the biggest jump since it began tracking rounds in 1998.
Online sales for sporting goods and other hobbies during the second quarter of 2020 increased by 107%, according to Census bureau data, the biggest jump in e-commerce outside of food sales. Sales were still up 75% in the third quarter and 61% in the fourth quarter, slightly edging out home construction materials sales.
Take into account the months of March and April when most courses were shut down, and you can get a picture of how big the boom was.
At golfballs.com, a small amount of employees were put on furlough, Cox noted, but business rebounded so quickly that it ended up being just a blip. By June, most of the courses around the country were reopened.
“In terms of business, it fell off abruptly,” he said of last spring. “Our corporate business fell substantially. People stopped buying, but mostly tournaments stopped buying. That was a big part of our business. About 30 days into (the pandemic), something interesting happened, and that’s when golf courses started reopening again.”
The company has retained its 120 employees, most of which are housed at its office on Arnould Boulevard, but will expand to 150 as its enters the spring season, Cox said. The offices house its retail store, production and fulfillment operations, customer service, corporate sales and administrative support staff while a small tech staff is housed in a downtown office.
The spring season — and as more people get vaccinated — could bring a return of the corporate side of the business, which plummeted because of the pandemic.
About 25% of their business is corporate-related, Cox said.
“Businesses are starting to buy again,” he said. “We feel like people are having tournaments again and businesses are spending on promotional items. We’re seeing the corporate side of our business come back. We’re seeing it right now in a significant way. So we feel like the rest of this year should be a really nice growth year for the business.”
The company’s specialty continues to be personalized balls, including the Align XL line that features a thick line over half the ball with wording in the middle. That remains one of its more popular items for the company that brands itself as the world leader in golf customization.
The National Golf Foundation listed it as one of the top 100 businesses in golf earlier this year.
“Anybody with enough money and enough desire can compete against us,” he said. “But I think companies of that scale have bigger markets to pursue. I think we’re right in the sweet spot of a company our size to be able to innovate and do these kinds of things, and the customers love it.”