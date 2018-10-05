PetroQuest Energy Inc. in Lafayette has been given another grace period that expires Oct. 19 on an overdue payment on its debt.
The company decided in mid-August to preserve liquidity by not making $14.2 million in semi-annual interest payments. The company took advantage of a 30-day grace period; then got an extension until Sept. 28; then Oct. 5; and now says forbearance agreements regarding the debt will expire on Oct. 19 or the "occurrence of certain events" specified in the agreements with an administrative agent and lenders.
PetroQuest said Friday it is continuing to evaluate alternatives regarding its capital structure and financial position, which may include private debt exchanges or filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. In addition, the company is in continuing discussions and negotiations with the creditors and their legal and financial advisers regarding alternatives.
The company said it is continuing to pay suppliers and trade creditors and fund its operations.