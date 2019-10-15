Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
DeSoto: 252022, HA RA SUAA; Petty heirs 2 HZ, Oct. 7, Spider, Comstock Oil & Gas, 587' FNL & 555' FWL, SEC 11-T11N-R14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 380' FWL, SEC 2-T11N-R14W.
DeSoto: 252023, HA RA SUAA; Petty heirs 2 HZ, Oct. 7, Spider, Comstock Oil & Gas, 570' FNL & 555' FWL, SEC 11-T11N-R14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1280' FWL, SEC 2-TTN-R14W.
DeSoto: 252024, HA RA SUAA; Petty heirs 2 HZ, Oct. 7, Spider, Comstock Oil & Gas, 553' FNL & 555' FWL, SEC 11-T11N-14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 380' FWL, SEC 2-T11N-R14W.
Lafourche: 252029, Hamilton LLC, Oct. 8, Rousseau, Rovig Minerals, N 85 D 10' 10" E 7643.74' FROM NGS MONUMENT "CLUB". PBHL: N 05 D 25' 37" W 2009' FROM PSL.
Lafourche: 252030, SL 1366, Oct. 9, Bay Marchand Block 2 offshore, Cantium, 59.06' FWL OF BM 2 & 9528.59' FNL OF BM2. PBHL: 1249.27' FWL OF BM2 & 6923' FNL OF BM2.
Red River: 252025, HA RA SU53; Martin Timber 8H, Oct. 8, Woodardville, Vine Oil & Gas, 472' FSL & 953' FEL OF SEC 8. PBHL: 230' FNL & 1585' FEL OF SEC 8.
Red River: 252026, HA RA SU53; Martin Timber 8H, Oct. 8, Woodardville, Vine Oil & Gas, 472' FSL & 923' FEL OF SEC 8. PBHL: 230' FNL & 561' FEL OF SEC 8.
Red River: 252027, HA RA SU53; GEO McLemore 8-5HC, Oct. 8, Woodardville, Vine Oil & Gas, 597' FSL & 1621' FWL OF SEC 8-T14N-R9W. PBHL: 809' FSL & 635' FWL OF SEC 5-T14N-R9W.
Red River: 252028, HA RA SU53; George McLemore 8H, Oct. 8, Woodardville, Vine Oil & Gas, 567' FSL & 1621' FWL OF SEC 8. PBHL: 230' FNL & 2610' FEL OF SEC 8.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|4
|230
|234
|Evangeline
|0
|133
|133
|Iberia
|2
|70
|72
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|56
|58
|Lafayette
|0
|27
|27
|St. Landry
|0
|79
|79
|St. Martin
|2
|68
|70
|St. Mary
|0
|177
|177
|Vermilion
|1
|134
|135
Acadiana Business Today: Pelican State Portfolio continues to slump on oil prices, Waitr troubles; Lafayette Jewelers to leave Moss Street location for spot in Louisiana Avenue shopping center
The multiyear slump in the oil and gas industry and a tough quarter for Waitr again caused the Pelican State Portfolio, a group of Louisiana s…
Lafayette Jewelers will leave its Moss Street location for a spot in the Stirling Lafayette shopping center off Louisiana Avenue next month, t…
Early indicators suggest Festival Acadiens et Créoles was a financial success, said Barry Ancet, festival founder, board chairman and director.
Less than three years had passed since Claire Carriere had taken her first Dear World portrait at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, but it…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location