Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

DeSoto: 252022, HA RA SUAA; Petty heirs 2 HZ, Oct. 7, Spider, Comstock Oil & Gas, 587' FNL & 555' FWL, SEC 11-T11N-R14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 380' FWL, SEC 2-T11N-R14W.

DeSoto: 252023, HA RA SUAA; Petty heirs 2 HZ, Oct. 7, Spider, Comstock Oil & Gas, 570' FNL & 555' FWL, SEC 11-T11N-R14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1280' FWL, SEC 2-TTN-R14W.

DeSoto: 252024, HA RA SUAA; Petty heirs 2 HZ, Oct. 7, Spider, Comstock Oil & Gas, 553' FNL & 555' FWL, SEC 11-T11N-14W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 380' FWL, SEC 2-T11N-R14W.

Lafourche: 252029, Hamilton LLC, Oct. 8, Rousseau, Rovig Minerals, N 85 D 10' 10" E 7643.74' FROM NGS MONUMENT "CLUB". PBHL: N 05 D 25' 37" W 2009' FROM PSL.

Lafourche: 252030, SL 1366, Oct. 9, Bay Marchand Block 2 offshore, Cantium, 59.06' FWL OF BM 2 & 9528.59' FNL OF BM2. PBHL: 1249.27' FWL OF BM2 & 6923' FNL OF BM2.

Red River: 252025, HA RA SU53; Martin Timber 8H, Oct. 8, Woodardville, Vine Oil & Gas, 472' FSL & 953' FEL OF SEC 8. PBHL: 230' FNL & 1585' FEL OF SEC 8.

Red River: 252026, HA RA SU53; Martin Timber 8H, Oct. 8, Woodardville, Vine Oil & Gas, 472' FSL & 923' FEL OF SEC 8. PBHL: 230' FNL & 561' FEL OF SEC 8.

Red River: 252027, HA RA SU53; GEO McLemore 8-5HC, Oct. 8, Woodardville, Vine Oil & Gas, 597' FSL & 1621' FWL OF SEC 8-T14N-R9W. PBHL: 809' FSL & 635' FWL OF SEC 5-T14N-R9W.

Red River: 252028, HA RA SU53; George McLemore 8H, Oct. 8, Woodardville, Vine Oil & Gas, 567' FSL & 1621' FWL OF SEC 8. PBHL: 230' FNL & 2610' FEL OF SEC 8.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

4230234
 Evangeline0133133
 Iberia27072
 Jefferson Davis25658
 Lafayette027 27
 St. Landry07979 
 St. Martin26870
St. Mary 177177
Vermilion 1134135

