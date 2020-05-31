C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has named to its water resources team Kazungu Maitaria, a scientist at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research at the NOAA/NWS/OWP National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
From 2012 to 2015, Maitaria held the position of senior civil design and planning engineer and associate partner at S.R. Manga and Associates Engineers and Environmental Specialists in Kenya.
He joins Fenstermaker as a subject matter expert for the firm's hydrology and modeling projects. He has expertise in the areas of coastal and floodplain modeling and is involved in the Louisiana Watershed Initiative modeling project underway. At Tuscaloosa, he collaborated with other scientists on the National Water Model Hydraulic Modeling Capacity Building and Integration Project to develop strategies for coastal hydrodynamic models in the coastal-estuary zone.
Maitaria holds a Ph.D. in hydrology with a minor in civil engineering from The University of Arizona and a master's degree in water resources engineering from the Institute of Land and Water Resources, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. He also holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and postgraduate degree in computer science from The University of Nairobi, Kenya. He was senior lecturer and research scientist with the civil engineering department at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.