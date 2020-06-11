Paul Hilliard’s two-year tenure as board chairman at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans had provided a series of only highlights — until March. That's when COVID-19 hit and the museum has had to weather some storms since. It reopened on Memorial Day.

Hilliard, 94, chairman emeritus at Badger Oil in Lafayette, which he founded 60 years ago, has led the 60-member Board Trustees since July 1, 2018. He chaired his final meeting via Zoom on Thursday; his term ends June 30.

“Few have done more in support of the board’s mission over the last 15 years,” Stephen J. Watson, the museum’s president and CEO, said Wednesday. “Paul and Madlyn (Boustany Hilliard) have had a positive influence over every aspect of our mission.”

Hilliard, a Marine who flew 45 missions in WWII’s Philippines campaign in 1945 — he was a teenage tail gunner on dive bombers — has kept his hand in board leadership since 2006. He and his wife have shared that journey for much of the 11 years they've been married, he said.

“One of his first major projects was to help us acquire a C-47 (military transport plane) that carried pathfinders across the English Channel,” Watson said. “Paul helped fund the acquisition. If you look around the museum — our people, volunteers, educational programs, capital expansions — he has touched about everything in which the museum has been involved.”

That included rising to chairman, which included his participation in governance, finances, policy, strategy and more. Watson said Hilliard was “a magnificent chairman.”

“These have been an important two years,” Watson said, which included opening the Hall of Democracy, which includes the Madlyn and Paul Hilliard Research Library and the Higgins Hotel New Orleans, where the conference center is named for the Hilliards. The 75th anniversary of D-Day also fell in June. The museum opened as the National D-Day Museum in 2000, but Congress in 2003 designated it as the National World War II Museum, expanding its scope and mission.

“It’s been continuous non-stop advancement since ’05,” Hilliard said Thursday. “The hotel is finished and dedicated. The Hall of Democracy has been incredible; it’s a wonderful building and it will be the teaching center, the heart of the whole internet program. It’s a beautifully done facility.”

Some 800,000 people visited the museum in its last fiscal year, he said. Numbers have increased annually, although the museum was closed during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trip Advisor ranked the museum the third-best site in the United States and among the world's Top 10 tourist sites by traveler's choice.

But Hilliard said it’s incumbent on the museum to spread its enduring message and the lessons of World War II to new audiences. That's why the museum has embraced outreach efforts.

“There are 330 million people in the country, and they can’t all come to the museum. The museum has to get its message out to the young people, to future generations,” he said.

Challenges remain, chief among them apathy about our shared national history, he said.

“It’s always a huge obstacle. The challenge is to get the story out about the American experience in the war that changed the world but also to make the story meaningful to young people. How do you make it meaningful to them? If I went back 75 years from when I was a junior in high school, the lesson for me would have been the Civil War. I wasn’t very interested back then. It’s difficult to make young people see the relationship between the past and now.”

Watson said board members include former governors and business and industry leaders. He said Hilliard, as president, has been “supportive and wise” in dealing with the board and staff, especially during tough times.

“If Paul hadn’t gone into oil and gas, he might’ve been an historian or philosopher,” Watson said. “He’s always calm and positive. And he’s a master of the spoken word: He says a lot without having to speak much.”

He may also be the last chairman who is a WWII veteran, which Watson said has been “incredibly meaningful” to museum leadership and staff.

“These men and women veterans in their upper 90s can carry the story beyond their lifetimes,” Watson said. “They are building a museum for generations to come. We’re coming to a time where the following generations will need to lead the museum forward.”

But not just yet. Hilliard will remain on the board as past chairman and will take emeritus status.

“He’s full of energy, wit and enthusiasm,” Watson said. His input is valued.

Hilliard said the chairmanship and his board participation has been “a wonderful learning experience.” He said he’s grateful for the support of the board members and for the processes the board follows, which he likened to “federalism at work.”

“I wish our government worked like that,” he said.