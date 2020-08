Bon Temps Grill will move into the former location of the Blue Dog Café, the company announced Thursday.

Bon Temps Grill, 1312 Verot School Road, announced on Facebook its move to the space at 1211 W. Pinhook Road this fall. The restaurants will remain in its current location until it moves.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Blue Dog Café owners announced June 2 it would close after 20 years as one of Lafayette’s iconic eateries. The closure was due to the economic downturn as the result of COVID-19.