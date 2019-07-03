A company that operates 24-hour baseball batting cage will open inside the planned sports and family entertainment center that is part-owned by Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Hitters House, which is based in Covington but has locations in Baton Rouge and Los Angeles, will lease space inside Surge Entertainment Center, 2723 W. Pinhook Road, said Darren Balsamo, co-owner and founder of Monroe-based Surge Adventure Parks.

Hitters House is listed on its website as a year-round operation for baseball and softball players of all ages. It will also feature two bullpen areas for pitchers.

The 42,000-square-foot Surge Entertainment Center will open in the former Winn-Dixie later this year and will include activities for all ages, the company announced Tuesday morning. Balsamo declined to release the details of what it will offer back in May.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, former LSU and San Francisco Giants pitcher Kurt Ainsworth is among those involved with Hitters House.