A 170-acre site at the Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish is now certified under the Louisiana Economic Development’s Certified Sites program.
Officials with the airport, One Acadiana, Iberia Parish and CLECO announced the certification on Thursday, which designates industrial sites as development ready for business after underdoing a rigorous review process.
The site is the 15th in Acadiana to be certified, according to an announcement from One Acadiana, and the third in Iberia Parish.
“Through key partnerships, Iberia Parish has now achieved certification on three sites, two of which are at the Acadiana Regional Airport,” said Troy Wayman, One Acadiana president and CEO. “One Acadiana's continued focus on site certification ensures that our nine-parish region is competitive as a great place for businesses to start, relocate or expand.”
Working with partners across the region, One Acadiana’s site development efforts respond to the needs of site selectors and relocating businesses. Establishing a landing pad for businesses is a crucial ingredient to attracting jobs and investment to the Acadiana Region.
The agency worked with Iberia Parish Airport Authority, the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation and CLECO to get the certification. One Acadiana's Site Development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within the nine-parish region.
“Iberia Parish, Louisiana is open for business and primed for growth,” said Mike Tarantino, interim director of ARA and IDF president and CEO. “The certification of this 170-acre site at the Acadiana Regional Airport provides another great choice for businesses looking to locate or expand. We are investing in the right sites to match our world-class workforce; this certifies that we are ready to grow.”