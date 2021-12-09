Amazon, the online retail giant that will soon open locations in Carencro and other cities in Louisiana, had employees suffer high rates of injuries and paid its Black employees significantly less than White ones at its Minnesota warehouses, a national report indicates.
The National Employment Law Project released the report Wednesday regarding Amazon’s current warehouses in Minnesota, including its fulfillment center outside Minneapolis, alleging the company has failed to provide a safe workplace, a stable environment and adequate compensation for employees, many of which are Black and immigrants. The report was based on data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“Amazon has not lived up to its promise of providing quality jobs to workers in the United States,” the report read.
Amazon workers are twice as likely to be injured than those at other warehouses in the state, the report claimed. The rate of injuries from 2018 to 2020 was 11.1 cases out of 100 full-time workers, well above the rate (5.2) for non-Amazon warehouses in the state and more than four times the rate (2.7) for all private industries in the state.
No industry in the state had a higher injury rate than the fulfillment center outside Minneapolis, the report claimed.
Workers are intensively electronically monitored and then disciplined with that data, the Star-Tribune reported, and often have quotas,which reportedly can include hundreds of items being moved per hour.
Black warehouse workers, who make up 38% of the workforce, make just 63% of what White warehouse workers make in a month, the report claimed. Turnover rate at one facility is 170%, nearly three times the rate for non-Amazon warehouses, and employee wages between 2015 and 2018 declined over 14%.
Amazon’s 900,000-square-foot fufillment center in Carencro has begun operations and is expected to employ 500. It will also open sites in Shreveport, Port Allen, Slidell and at the old Cortana Mall site in Baton Rouge.