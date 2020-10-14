The state’s oil and natural gas industry today is responsible for 249,800 jobs and $73 billion toward the state’s GDP in 2019.

A report from the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association released Tuesday morning updated the industry’s presence in Louisiana despite the state of the industry worldwide.

In Louisiana, it accounted for $4.5 billion in state and local tax revenue last year, which represents 14.6% of all state taxes, licenses and fees collected, the report shows.

“It is clear the energy industry is critical to Louisiana’s economy, creating jobs, boosting the economy and raising the quality of life for residents across the state,” said Tyler Gray, president of LMOGA. “Our state’s economic future depends on a strong, robust oil and natural gas industry and the safe, responsible delivery of energy resources for all.”

Louisiana supported the production of 738 million barrels of crude oil and lease condensate, 3.81 trillion cubic feet natural gas and 102.4 million barrels of natural gas plant liquids in 2019. At the point of first sale, these production volumes amounted to a total value of $55.5 billion in the state, data shows.

Many companies have had significant layoffs, including ASRC Energy Services Omega in New Iberia laying off 180 workers and shutting down operations. Ensco Offshore Co., which changed its name to Valaris, let go of an undisclosed number of workers at its Broussard office.

Halliburton let go of its 36 workers in Lafayette and recently put its building up for auction.

Recently constructed LNG export operations also provided $7.1 billion in output value in the state in 2019.