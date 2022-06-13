The owner of the grocery store in downtown Lafayette that closed earlier this year will reopen in a smaller space nearby.
Bradley Cruice and business partner Rachel Brown will open Amis Grocery in a 900-square-foot space on the bottom floor of the Gordon Square building in the former Poupart’s Bakery space in mid-July, the owners announced on social media Monday.
The store will carry over many of the items that Handy Stop carried with a focus on healthier options along with a lot of deli and grab-and-go items, he said. The store closed in February after opening to much fanfare two years earlier.
“We’ve shown the need for a grocery store downtown,” Cruice said. “Our previous space may have been a little bit big for what we needed, and this allows us to meet the demand that we showed was needed and focus on the items the customers were interested in. We have two years of data to see what the community is looking for.”