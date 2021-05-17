A drop shipping fulfillment service has plans to purchase the shuttered Walmart Supercenter building on the Evangeline Thruway and move its operations there.
Completeful, which currently has 100 employees, will consolidate its operations from three facilities in Lafayette Parish into the 228,000-square-foot building, officials announced Monday morning. It plans to add another 100 employees this year and employs as many as 500 during peak production periods.
“Being able to operate under one roof has always been the goal, but we have been growing so fast we have been unable to find a building with enough power and space to accommodate that, said Josh Goree, Completeful founder. “The new Completeful facility will provide both.”
The building, which had been listed for $5.75 million, has been vacant since Walmart closed the store in early 2019. At the time of its closing, it employed 291 people.
