The $100 million Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro will employ 500 and should be open by this time next year, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced.

Amazon closed on the deal last week to buy land at the former Evangeline Downs racetrack site for a 900,000-square-foot fulfillment center.

The new fulfillment center is the latest Louisiana investment by Amazon, which already had invested more than $250 million in the state since 2010.

This is a developing story.