Clayt Hulin is founder and CEO of Hulin Health, an Acadiana-based urgent care provider that is rapidly growing in Louisiana with nine SouthStar Urgent Care locations in Louisiana and 10 more planned. Hulin began a career in medicine after 10 years in the Army Special Forces.
I was born in St. Martinville and grew up on a small stretch of highway west of there called Cypress Island. My childhood had its share of ups and downs, yet overall I look back on it often with fondness. It was definitely a positive time in my life. I’ve always considered myself lucky. First, to have been born in this great country where anything you dream is possible. Second, to have been born to a mother as caring and loving as mine. I am certain I would not be the person I am today if not for the love and stability she provided, and still provides. And third, for the woman I am lucky enough to call my wife. Suzette and I have been married for over 30 years, and there is no doubt her constant support and belief in me makes me a better man. Another positive influence to me was my Uncle Dennis, who always took the time to teach me lessons about life when I was young. He instilled in me the importance of always doing things right, and more importantly, always doing the right thing.
For as long as I can remember, I’ve been attracted to the military, especially special operations units. I chose to pursue a career in the military, mostly for the challenge it represented. Early on in my career, I was accepted into the Special Forces, or Green Berets. I spent roughly the next 10 years in various special operations units. For most of that time I was both a sniper and a medic. The farthest thing on my mind at the time was a long term civilian career in medicine.
My experience in the special operations forces helped shape the person I became by providing constant challenges and opportunities. Experiencing these realities with other like-minded people provided a unique setting for growth and learning. In many ways, this represents the experience of life itself. Growing up in this environment shaped my thinking and ability to problem solve. It also gives you the chance to learn to not take yourself and life too seriously.
At the conclusion of my time in the Special Forces, I went back to school to study medicine and became a physician assistant. After my PA training, I went into emergency medicine. My wife, who is a nurse, also worked in emergency medicine. The sometimes unfortunate reality of medicine, especially in some ERs, is that there can be frustration for customers because of long waits and, occasionally, disinterested staff. After years of working in various emergency rooms in multiple states and seeing the increasing dissatisfaction of many patients in that setting, Suzette and I developed a vision to provide a more welcoming environment for both customers and team members. On our kitchen table one day in May of 2011, we sketched out our plan: Put the customer first, respect their time, treat your team members like family and provide a unique environment where they can flourish and put “The Golden Rule” in the center of everything you do. We wanted to change the way health care was delivered.
When we opened our first location in New Iberia, it was a bit of a scary time. Yet, we knew that if we just followed our mission statement, treated people the way we would want to be treated and always over-deliver on their expectations, everything would work out. The initial reaction from customers was exceptional, and SouthStar has been growing ever since.
I think that the biggest driver of this trend of more urgent care clinics is the changing demographic of the health care consumer. Customers are more and more wanting, maybe even demanding, the exact experience that we offer at SouthStar. Quick, convenient, caring and competent access to care in a more retail centered setting with a welcoming, homey feel. This is not only what these patients and customers want. It's also what they deserve and should expect at every visit. Leveraging technology, especially where contact with the consumer is concerned, is also very important.
Rural communities tend to be passed over when large health care operators develop their growth plans. This provides a unique opportunity for SouthStar to meet a growing need in these areas for the same competent, convenient and caring access they often have to travel to larger cities to obtain. It also provides a great opportunity for many talented health care workers who have had to leave their hometown in search of better jobs. The reuniting of these awesome employees with the communities they grew up in is a huge win-win.
We are super excited about the future at SouthStar. Our customers have come to expect and rely on the consistent quality of the service we provide. The fact that we over-deliver on that expectation time and time again has led to a word-of-mouth following that is the center of our marketing strategy. Our plan is to grow our footprint to over 40 locations over the next two to three years. The most exciting part of what’s coming is the fact that we can continue to have a positive impact on more lives — not only for our valued customers but also for our team members.