Miller's Service Drugs in Opelousas may seem like your humble local pharmacy, but it has deep roots in the community as it celebrates its 60th year on the corner West North Street and Market Street.
Malcolm Miller, 90, now retired, opened Service Drugs in its current incarnation in 1958.
It changed with the times, taking on a gift shop, then a family clinic and a water massage store in the building, however, service to the community was always the focus for Malcolm Miller and then his son, Tim Miller, who now runs the business.
Tim Miller said he hopes one of his children will follow in their father and grandfather's footsteps.
"It would be fantastic to see the tradition continue with my kids," Tim Miller said. "Servicing the community is very satisfying. I have three children, and if any of them decide to make pharmacy their profession, it would be fantastic to see the tradition continue for us and for the community."