Bouree Restaurant in Youngsville, which has been closed for over a year after a fire, will reopen Wednesday.
The restaurant announced on social media that it will reopen with its full brunch menu and “a few new items” from Wednesday until Sunday at the location at 1821 Chemin Metairie Parkway.
“It’s been a long year for us, but we are excited about our new beginning and hope you will be, too,” the post read.
The opening comes after the 26,000-square-foot building’s interior had to be gutted. Aprons and towels spontaneously caught fire after being placed in the storeroom while still hot, and the fire damage in only portions of the space. Yet it was the slow-burn nature of the fire resulted in extensive smoke damage.
Owners Tony and Tina Robertson opened the restaurant about two years earlier in the Central Market commercial development. The Robertsons had previously owned Papa T’s Café in Lafayette.