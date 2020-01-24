Here’s where Matthew Gauthier and his wife, Amber, found themselves in fall 2016 when they were considering a new home: Do they stay in their 1,400-square-foot home in Carencro on a third of an acre and their three children?

Or do they find a bigger house outside of Lafayette Parish, even though it might be more expensive than the $172,500 they paid for the current house?

That’s when they found a property in rural St. Landry Parish — almost double the size, at 2,600 square feet, and on a much larger lot.

And the price?

Only $175,000.

“It’s crazy,” said Gauthier, who bought the first house as new construction after getting married in 2012. “I paid almost the same price and almost doubled the square feet. I have 10 times the land and paid the same price. As far as having a livable home that’s a lot more space and more space for my kids, it worked out perfect.”

Their monthly mortgage, turned out, increased only slightly. And even though the house was built in 1960, the only updating they needed to do early was replace the windows. The Gauthiers got everything they wanted in the house at a much lower price than had it been inside Lafayette Parish.

Turns out they got in early on the trend of people buying homes outside of Lafayette Parish. The Acadiana region had another record-setting year in home sales in 2019, and it was the surrounding parishes that led the way.

According to analyst Bill Bacque, with Market Scope Consulting, 39% of homes sold in Acadiana last year came from outside Lafayette Parish. That was up from 36% in 2018 and 33.6% in 2014.

Much like the Gauthiers’ home, the lower price is driving that trend, along with location and amenities.

The average sale price in Lafayette Parish last year was $225,746. In St. Landry and Iberia parishes, which reported nearly 500 homes sold last year, the average price was less than $150,000.

“You get a lot of bang for your buck outside of Lafayette Parish,” Opelousas real estate agent Lana Soileau said. “When you cross that line, it’s huge. Your taxes in the smaller parishes are so much less. We kind of have the perfect storm here. We’re centrally located and a hop, skip and a jump from Baton Rouge and Alexandria.”

Does that mean fewer people are buying in Lafayette Parish? Not necessarily. The parish reported 3,405 homes sold last year, also the highest number on record and the third straight year that total increased.

Six of the nearby parishes reported more sales in 2019 than in 2018. But come back to that average sale price — from $171,334 in St. Martin Parish to $145,475 in St. Landry and $129,379 in Iberia — and it’s why people are moving there.

“You know what’s interesting is we’re just seeing it now,” said Jim Keaty, owner of Keaty Real Estate. “As long as our average price continues to rise, you’re going to see a lot more demand in the outlying parishes if the price is still lower. You can buy a $120,000 home in a rural area, get a 100% loan, put virtually nothing down and your mortgage is less than your rent by a lot.”

But there are other less important factors behind this trend. Take the Gauthiers, who both grew up in homes that were in rural areas and were looking at 2 to 4 acres of land (“Three was my happy place,” he said). And being close to family was important as well.

So when they got their asking price after two buyers got into a bidding war for their Carencro home, they started looking.

“Our mentality was we didn’t want to move south of I-10,” Gauthier said. “We didn’t want to deal with the hurricanes, floods and the price of Youngsville. That’s not what we wanted anyway. We would have been too far from everyone we knew. We wanted to be generally nearby, and we found it here.”

Another factor is the evolution of a large metro. Much like how New Orleans has spilled into Jefferson and St. Charles parishes and Baton Rouge into Ascension and Livingston parishes in the last 20 years, residential growth has expanded in the Lafayette area.

Leaders in St. Landry Parish have predicted this growth, said Raquella Manuel, president and CEO of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce. And in St. Landry Parish, Soileau recalled how years ago the only people asking for properties in the Grand Coteau/Sunset areas were farmers.

Now it's not just farmers inquiring about properties.

“There’s still a lot of people who don’t want to live on a minuscule, postage stamp-sized lot 10 feet from their neighbor,” said Pat Caffery, a longtime real estate agent with Caffery Real Estate in New Iberia. “There’s a lot, a lot, a lot of nice properties in Iberia Parish, St. Martin Parish and St. Landry Parish.

"I get it that all the jobs are in Lafayette. I get it. But people live outside of Houston, Texas, and work in Houston every day and have commutes 45 minutes to an hour.”

Data is not available on the number of people who are moving out of Lafayette into the nearby parishes, but Soileau said it’s happening. She recalled subdividing a horse and cattle farm into a residential subdivision and all but one of the lots were sold to people from Lafayette Parish.

In New Iberia, many people there are moving from Lafayette back home, according to Carolyn Groner, a real estate agent with Keller Williams. Those people are working in Lafayette, and that will further the growth in Iberia Parish, where she noted the demand for new homes is greater than the supply.

“I think Iberia Parish is next on the list (for growth),” Groner said. “Look at Youngsville. Youngsville was probably smaller than Iberia Parish but much closer to Lafayette. Now that area has grown so much. You’re seeing more younger families who are wanting to stay in Iberia Parish. There’s so much activity and traffic and congestion in the Youngsville/Broussard/Lafayette area.”

Gauthier, who started Trinitas Maintenance in August after 14 years in the oil field, said he’s already seeing that happening near his home, which sits a good ways off La. 358. New construction has popped up nearby. His friend’s brother moved to the area, and that brother’s parents sold their home in Carencro and moved there as well.

“It’s not like we moved all the way to Bunkie in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “I’ve got four people who are close to me who are moving out here or will move out here. Nobody I know wants to move to Youngsville. Nobody wants those flood zone insurance prices. Now when hurricanes come through, I don’t get nervous anymore.”