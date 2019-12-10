LAGCOE executive director Angela Cring has resigned after 14 years with the Lafayette-based energy support organization, which has hosted the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition trade shows since 1955.
“I’ve been ready for a while,” said Cring, 45, who is a geologist by education and background. “But I was committed to seeing certain things through. That is done now.”
Cring worked on seven shows — eight if you count the 2005 event, which was canceled when LAGCOE’s venue, the Cajundome, was used to house evacuees from Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans. Six shows were at the Cajundome; the seventh was in New Orleans’ Ernest Morial Convention Center, where the biennial event was moved for the October 2019 show.
She said she notified LAGCOE’s leadership this week that she is leaving. The board met Tuesday; Chairman Greg Stutes was not available for comment.
“There have been a lot of highlights through the years,” she said Tuesday. Those included record attendance in 2013, when more than 17,000 attended. LAGCOE added numerous innovations in recent years, including competitions, education components and a Young Professionals organization.
But LAGCOE has suffered along with the oil industry itself over the past five years, as oil prices plummeted and offshore operations, once the mainstay of the energy industry in Lafayette, struggled.
Moving the show to New Orleans in 2019 marked an effort to change its direction. For the first time, LAGCOE charged admission. They also aimed for an audience that would be more apt to do business with exhibitors. LAGCOE has committed to remaining in New Orleans for the 2021 show.
Cring said LAGCOE’s permanent staff includes three full-time, two-part staff members.
She said when she joined LAGCOE, much of its record-keeping — contracts, floor plans — were still done on paper.
“There’s been a lot of evolution during the 14 years,” she said.
Cring said she has no specific plans for the future.
Married and the mother of one daughter, she said she’s “interested in taking some time to see where God leads me.”