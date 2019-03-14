Dollar General will open its 15th location in Lafayette when it opens the doors on a store along University Drive just north of Interstate 10.
Company officials filed a new construction permit last month for the store at 119 Renaud Drive and hope to have the store open by late summer, Dollar General spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said. It recently opened a store in Youngsville.
The store is part of a company effort to build 975 stores in the United States this yard, according to a CNN report Thursday, as the discount retailer continues to expand its presence. It opened 900 stores in 2018 and 1,315 in 2017.
The expansion also comes while its main competitor, Dollar Tree, announced it would close nearly 400 Family Dollar stores nationwide.
Many of its stores are in rural areas or in inner cities. Stores are built in areas to serve customers in a 3- to 5-mile radius or 10-minute drive, Petkovic said.
The Renaud Drive store will be 7,200 square feet and have 6-10 employees.