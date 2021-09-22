A McAlister’s Deli will be built in Broussard on St. Nazaire Road, permits show.
A new construction building permit filed with the city of Broussard indicates the chain restaurant will be built at 205 St. Nazair Road in front of the Home Depot.
The location would be the second in the Lafayette area, according to the company’s website, with the other location at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 800. A listing on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus is listed as temporarily closed.
The fast casual restaurant reported positive growth during 2020, according to one industry report, despite the pandemic as sales returned to pre-COVID levels by the end of the year. Increase in sales were attributed to advancements in the company, including push-button arrival notifications, first-party delivery and tableside dine-in ordering.