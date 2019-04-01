GREENVILLE, South Carolina — The Peace Center is the center of the region’s arts activity and houses a 2,100-seat concert hall and a 400-seat theater.
It’s been one of the key things that brings people to this downtown city in upstate area of South Carolina. They come and spend money, and it’s a concept that can work in many cities in America — including Lafayette.
Nancy Whitworth, director of economic development and deputy city manager for Greenville, says it can work in Acadiana.
“You’ve got a lot going on there,” she told the contingent of 65 business leaders from Acadiana during the Leadership Exchange visit. “If you do it, you’ve got to do it well. I think it will be a great addition to your downtown.
“Remember the companies that would appreciate that. It could be a catalyst for so many things, creating anchors. Then it’s easier to fill in.”
People have had discussions regarding a performing arts center in downtown Lafayette, said Kevin Blanchard, chief operating officer with Southern Lifestyle Development. Kevin has also worked in parish government.
The Heymann Center now is the main center for concerts and shows. Where it could be downtown remains to be seen.
“I’m a big believer that a performing arts center downtown in the right spot would be a giant catalyst driving all sorts of interest in the development of downtown,” he said. “There’s just kind of been talk over the year – do you rebuild the Heymann where it is, or do you do something downtown?”
The Peace Center was built in the 1980s and helped Greenville recover from a dying textile town into a vibrant area that was the fourth-fastest growing city in America.
Built with a $10 million donation from the Peace family, the Peace Center draws 360,000 people with 600 shows each year.
Whitworth recalled that an economic development study during the 1980s on the city indicated it struggled with the arts, and that served as a wakeup call to city leaders.
“We had a baseball stadium on the outskirts of downtown and a fledgling artist community,” she said. “That (study) was one of the drivers that really motivated us. Somebody is going to have it in the region, so you need to make sure it’s yours.”