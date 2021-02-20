The Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition may make decisions as early as next month about its scheduled oil and gas industry show this year.
Corinne Sprague, interim executive director, said COVID-19 has altered the landscape for the biennial show that started in 1955 in Lafayette and was held here until 2019, when it moved to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The show has been scheduled Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
Sprague said LAGCOE has surveyed members to “drill down to what our ideal event looks like.” Board members in January also looked over the show’s features and began deciding what was attractive and feasible.
The LAGCOE board will meet March 30 and will likely make some decisions, she said.
LAGCOE’s move to New Orleans followed decline in participation at the Cajundome in Lafayette from a record-setting 17,000 people in 2013 to 16,000 in 2015 to about 10,000 in 2017. Other changes included charging admission. Attendance dropped to between 4,000 to 5,000 paying customers in New Orleans.
The move gave national and international visitors the opportunity for better flights and more hotel accommodations in New Orleans, organizers said. The show also required paid admission because advertisers and exhibitors believed attendees who paid would be more serious customers.
Sprague said several factors may affect LAGCOE 2021, including a crowded industry exhibition schedule that will include OTC 2021, Houston’s offshore industry trade show, from Aug. 16-21. OTC moved its annual event from spring to late summer because of COVID-19 concerns. That show has drawn as many as 50,000 people to downtown Houston.
The Permian Basin International Oil Show, typically scheduled around LAGCOE, is scheduled for Oct. 19-21 in Odessa, Texas.
If the LAGCOE board moves ahead with an autumn exposition, Sprague said, it would likely be a shorter — perhaps a day or a day and a half — and smaller event than previous ones and may serve as prelude to a new and different show in 2022.
She said despite COVID-19 and, most recently, President Biden’s expressed intentions about turning away from drilling with leases on federal lands, LAGCOE remains relevant to the oil and gas industry in Louisiana. The organization is offering the 2021 Energy Leadership Program in March — registration ends Monday — and is hosting the 2021 LAGCOE Invitational Golf Tournament on April 8 at Golden Nugget Resort and Casino; the annual event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The annual Clay Shoot is also planned on an undetermined date.
LAGCOE has gone through numerous changes over the years, from an annual event to a biennial one. The organization added full-time, year-round staff in 1980 and has hosted numerous foreign delegations.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, said it was the “Super Bowl” of tourism events before it left for New Orleans.