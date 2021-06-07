The Crowley Millers minor league baseball team in the 1950s was known for its high attendance, but it was the unusual players that many will remember.
There was Conklyn Meriwether, a slugger who after he retired from baseball killed his in-laws with an ax. One manager, Johnny George, turned out to be a con man who died awaiting trail on embezzlement charges. Andy Strong, who played center field, died during a game when he struck by lightning after desperately trying to not play in the game.
The story of the Millers is told by former sportswriter Gaylon White, who released the book “The Best Little Baseball Town in the World” earlier this year.
White spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the book. You can listen to their conversation here.
The Millers were part of the Evangeline League and had some players who reached the majors, including Virgil Trucks, Hal Newhouse and George Brunet. Other players visited the park for games, including Babe Ruth, when the Yankees were holding spring training in Shreveport.
Minor league baseball rose in popularity during that time because so few cities had major ball clubs in the day, White said. Crowley entered the Gulf Coast League in 1950 and later joined teams in Lafayette and Lake Charles in the Evangeline League.
White, a Los Angeles native, said he didn’t know where Crowley was until he started his working on his latest book. He first visited Lafayette in 2013 when he began his research.
“Unlike my other books, I didn’t know what form this one would take,” White said. “I’ve come across the slogan Louisiana proud, but it isn’t a slogan. It’s a tradition in Crowley.”