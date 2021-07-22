The latest national chain to make a deal with Waitr for delivery is Boston Market, company officials announced Thursday.
Boston Market, which has only one location in Louisiana at 1701 N. University Ave. in Lafayette, is the latest to join forces with the Lafayette-based on-demand food ordering and delivery service. Waitr and Bite Squad will begin offering delivery from Boston Market's 330 locations nationwide.
The company has also brought new services to several underserved cities and towns this year.
“Increasing our restaurant variety and partnering with the top restaurant names in the business is a reflection of our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “These moves and many others have also strengthened our market presence in the on-demand delivery sector.”
The company, which is undergoing a name change, has flourished during the pandemic along with other delivery services as customers have opted to remain at home. Waitr reported a 15% increase in revenue in the first quarter compared to a year ago.