Ken Veron is owner and proprietor of Café Vermilionville along with his wife, Andrea Veron, and is also chair of Eat Lafayette, an annual summertime campaign that kicks off June 18 and supports locally owned restaurants.

Veron spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Veron shared his love of being in the restaurant business, what it is like to be the second-generation proprietor of this renowned culinary treasure and the importance of supporting Lafayette’s locally owned restaurants through the Eat Lafayette initiative.

His restaurant, locally known as Café V, is one of Lafayette’s most popular restaurants for fine dining. It has been featured in Southern Living and Saveur magazines and The Cooking Channel and is renowned for its French-inspired, Cajun-influenced cuisine.

The original structure of Café Vermilionville was built in 1812 and was called “The Old Vermilionville Inn.” Over the years, it became a working plantation, headquarters for Yankee General CC Washburn in 1863, and eventually, a residence known as “Rickwood” during the 1950’s.

In 1969, the historic building was converted into a restaurant known as Maison Acadienne, a dining establishment, and in the 1970s was the site of the popular watering hole Judge Roy Bean’s Saloon owned by Charlie Goodson and Earl Hebert. In 1981, it opened as Cafe Vermilionville by Veron and Charlie Goodson.