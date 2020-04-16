SouthStar Urgent Care is now offering rapid COVID-19 testing that can provide results within minutes, company officials announced Thursday morning.
The company is offering Rapid Definitive Molecular Testing at all of its 20 clinics in Acadiana and elsewhere. The rapid testing is available to patients based on an in-house provider assessment per CDC guidance related to COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.
SouthStar recently launched a Telehealth service and developed a safe waiting zone system in which patients can wait in their vehicles or, in some cases, be triaged in the vehicles before being assigned to a patient room.
SouthStar Urgent Care has locations in New Iberia, Lafayette, Abbeville, Eunice, Opelousas, Marksville, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Bastrop, Minden, Gramercy, Winnsboro, Springhill, Slidell, Many, Farmerville, Vidalia, Scott, and AHS Walk-In Clinic in Youngsville.
