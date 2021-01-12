Carrie Castille has been named director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Trump administration.
Castille, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and LSU, was assistant professor and agriculture and natural resource leader at LSU prior to serving as associate commissioner and senior adviser to the commissioner for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. In 2017, she joined USDA as state director for Louisiana Rural Development, and in 2019 was named as the mid-south coordinator for USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation mission area.
Castille was appointed by USDA Secretary Vilsack to the National Agriculture Research, Extension, Education and Economics advisory board from 2010 until 2017 and served as chair.
In 2017, she was the first female inducted into the UL’s College of Engineering Hall of Distinction. She also will be the first female to serve as NIFA director in a non-acting capacity.
“Dr. Castille is a trusted leader in economic development and public policy and has more than 20 years’ experience in the agricultural sector. Her passion for agricultural research, teaching, and extension will enable NIFA to continue its transformation as a premier science agency,” Ag secretary Sonny Perdue said. “She will bring strong leadership to NIFA as they continue to build and strengthen partnerships with our public land-grant universities and agricultural institutions across the nation.”