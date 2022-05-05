Good Eats Kitchen will close its Lafayette and Baton Rouge stores this week, owner Boyer Derise announced.
The ready-to-eat meal service with both in-store pick-up and delivery options will close the Baton Rouge location on Friday and the Lafayette store, 1116 Coolidge St. Suite F, on May 13.
The move will allow Derise, who opened the Lafayette location in 2016 before expanding to Baton Rouge, to focus on his other business venture, Bayou Carlin Oyster Co., a direct-to-market grilled oyster kit that is in nearly 100 retail stores in the region.
Good Eats Kitchen has been challenging since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“From a financial perspective, it’s been a challenge ever since,” he said. “There’s no individual factor that led to the decision, other than – to be frank – the financial stuff. We’re caught in this weird chicken and the egg dynamic. We need a bigger kitchen to scale our business, and we need to scale our business to get a bigger kitchen.”
The locations had combined about 20 employees, he said, most of which were part-time.
Now Derise says he can focus on growing the grilled oyster business. The kits are in all 67 Rouses Market stores and another 20 independent grocery outlets along with some restaurant operators in Texas through Ben E. Keith Foods, he said, while revenue was up 120% in the first quarter.
“Good Eats Kitchen needed so much of my time,” he said. “Bayou Carlin has done really well but is still held back because I don’t have the bandwidth to go promote that business. There’s nothing like it in the retail space. My vision is for Bayou Carlin is to become a very large regional retail brand.”