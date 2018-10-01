Kermit Duhon with Travel Machine is one of the recipients of the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Corporate Award, an honor presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana. Duhon started the business in 1978.

I went to elementary school in Lafayette at St. Genevieve Catholic School, graduated from Northside High School and did not attend college. I grew up speaking Cajun French, which I am very proud of even though sometimes my accent may sound a little strange to non-locals.

I watched my dad work from sunup to sundown, never having a regular 8 a.m.-to-5 p.m. job. If it wasn’t dark yet, he kept working. We lived paycheck to paycheck, and that is all we ever knew. From my father I learned one of the greatest life lessons — do what you have to do in order to take care of your family.

I delivered newspapers during elementary school and picked cotton during the summer for extra spending money. I cut our neighbor’s grass with a non-motorized mower in south Louisiana’s heat. I never expected money to be handed to me by my parents. From an early age I earned and paid for what I wanted extra other than food and clothing. I never got an allowance. That would’ve been a dream, but now I appreciate the fact that I learned to work for what I wanted. I then worked through my high school years on a potato chip truck delivering chips to local stores in Acadiana. That taught me a lot about customer service and the stores’ needs instead of what the chip company wanted us to push.

At 18 I decided that I needed to be in Vietnam and I joined the Navy. Being away from home at that young age for four years was the most difficult and homesick time of my life. However, I learned to be independent and disciplined and was proud to serve my country. The last two years were spent in Scotland where I met my wonderful wife, Margaret, a sweet Scottish lassie, and we were married there. So from the homesick time came the very best thing in my life by far. The Navy, thank God, never sent me to Vietnam, even though I requested it before meeting Margaret.

When traveling back and forth to family in Scotland, we found that using a travel agency made life so much easier, less complicated and didn’t cost more. In fact, it saved us money. I was so impressed by their service that I took out a business loan and opened my own agency. Since then we have traveled the world, but, more importantly, we have helped to make it easier and more affordable for our customers to do the same. God has blessed me with a wonderful team of professionals at Travel Machine.

We started hearing of special needs for worthwhile causes, and I decided that we could help by doing trip raffles or auctions of special vacations. I started with reading about people who had house fires and who had lost everything. We would help their friends and families raise money. Then it grew into so many deserving causes that we created a yearly budget to give back to our local community. I always knew that I wanted my business to be more than just a cash register in the community. We were blessed to have a good business even during the downturn in our area. There is more than enough for our need but never enough for our greed. Money helps the recipient while transforming the giver.

New businesses need to know that word or mouth — from giving good service and building relationships — is the best advertising they can do. Business is not rocket science. It’s relationships. We become what we most admire in others. As C.S. Lewis once wrote, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.”

For people who do not value their time, a travel agent may not seem to be needed. We like to refer to ourselves as Travel Value Advisors. You can book any destination or hotel online. Our job is helping you figure out which is the right place for you. Sometimes what one trip adviser rating considers fun isn’t fun to others. Sometimes when someone wants a cheap vacation, but what they actually want is to get the most bang for their buck. The internet can give you any price you want, but it’s a travel adviser who gives you value.

My favorite vacations are European cruise vacations, Caribbean cruises from New Orleans and Galveston and all-inclusive resorts. Everyone can disconnect from their phones and spend real time with each other.