Downtown Lafayette kicked off the holiday retail season this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gordon Square building.

The event highlighted downtown businesses that will open for Small Business Saturday this weekend and the importance of shopping local. According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, buying from a local small businesses means $48 out of every $100 spent staying in the community.

Many downtown retailers are looking forward to Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday is huge for us,” says Megan Arceneaux, owner of Hub City Cycles, 208 E. Vermilion St. “Shopping small means the money you spend stays local, and you’re helping those local shops to succeed during a very competitive Christmas season. You might find a cheaper deal online, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get the best product or even save money."

Hub City Cycles will offer free maintenance for life on any bicycle sold Friday and Saturday. Other downtown retailers are also offering discounts during those two days.

Many downtown businesses are participating in the Merry & Bright Window Wonderland, which is part of the Merry & Bright Downtown Christmas, organized by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. It will include a collection of window displays designed by local artists and installed in windows and storefronts downtown.

The Wonderland will begin Saturday, officials said.