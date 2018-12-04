A vegan-friendly and gluten-free macaron and rolled ice cream parlor opened recently near the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Pinhooks roads.

Kristina Ostrom opened Karmacarons Parlor, 104 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 103, on Friday after starting the business over two years ago. She began by selling treats out of Reve Coffee Roasters before selling online, at farmers markets and traveling the country to sell at festivals.

"We've had a lot of people coming in on Saturday," Ostrom said. "A lot of familiar faces from festivals and the farmers markets, but also a lot of people that I don't know. So it's been really great."

Making the macarons and rolled ice cream is an intensive process, she said, that requires many hours of work and several steps to get it right. The business allows for some walk-in orders up but also caters for big events and can make hundreds of sweet treats with enough notice.

Ostrom, who started the Mac & Moon in the Auction House Market food hall in New Orleans earlier this year, makes macarons in Lafayette and ships them there because the Mac & Moon has no baking space.

Karmacarons is the first store front Ostrom has had that not only allows them to make the desserts on site but also has its own store front. She said its been a learning process to get the aesthetic for her business just right and although decorating is still in process, she said she believes it's almost complete.

"Creating an atmosphere that's inviting and a vibe that people like is a learning curve for me, but it's all coming together," she said. "We're getting more decorations and seating in here. Getting it all together and feeling good is all learning, but it will come."

Ostrom sell macarons in a variety of flavors from traditional to the more esoteric like peanut butter and jelly, Fruity Pebbles and Cosmic Brownie. They also sell Magnolia Moon Teas and will soon be adding Emerge Juice to the menu.