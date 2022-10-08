Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana.
Leslie Turk did not think she would be an editor. Her dream was to do investigative reporting. Now the 55-year-old Eunice native is doing exactly what she wants do.
She started out her journey in journalism after a speech and debate teacher picked three students for a trip to meet Wilbert Rideau, editor of The Angolite, the inmate-run newspaper at the Louisiana State Penitentiary that won national awards under Rideau's leadership.
This was her introduction to journalism. Her high school did not offer it.
“I was so young," Turk said. "I really didn't know what I wanted to do, but I just realized (that) someone could do this kind of work and make an impact in prison.”
Turk will be among the 11 honorees for the 2022 Women Who Mean Business awards presented by United Way of Acadiana. Honorees will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
In her time at the then-named University of Southwestern Louisiana, Turk became editor of the campus newspaper, The Vermilion. Through the paper’s adviser and editor of the Times of Acadiana at the time, Richard Baudouin, she got her start at The Times of Acadiana.
Her first story was a feature on men’s summer hairstyles.
She worked her way up to senior editor at that first paper and left after the publisher, Steven May, messaged the staff that the paper was being sold in 1998. She founded The Independent and ABiz, where she was also an editor. She often had to work on events and special sections, which meant less time for investigative work.
She joined The Current in 2018 upon editor Christiaan Mader's invitation. She thought she would be there for six months. Five years later, she remains on staff.
“I'm exactly where I want to be,” she said.
Baudoin is one of multiple mentors along with May and Jane Nicholes, one of her first editors.
“I think there's really some of the best work of your life, your career,” Turk recounts Baudouin telling her.
At The Independent she is most proud of her work exposing the horse farm property at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette tried to sell privately. She is also proud of her work reporting on City Court Judge Michelle Odinet, who ended up stepping down after being caught on video using a racial slur.
“Someone like that shouldn’t be on the bench,” Turk said.
Public officials often get angry at her. Some have threatened her. As long as you do good work, Turk said, they will respect you.
"This is not a business you go into to make friends," Turk said. "You have to have thick skin."
She has been a part of multiple lawsuits for public records against Mayor-President Josh Guillory since he took office in 2020. She calls this “outrageous.” What motivates her is knowing people depend on her to tell them what is happening.
“(It) really makes a big difference for the community that you love and we can change the future direction of your community in the work that you put out,” Turk said.