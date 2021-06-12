Small businesses don’t get much smaller than the DejaBrew Coffee House in Lafayette. Six days a week you’ll find owner Laura Landry at the shop on Ambassador Caffery Parkway from 5:30 a.m. until almost 6:30 in the evening.
But she’s not complaining.
Small operations like hers have gotten squeezed on both ends as the economy emerges from pandemic restrictions, spending has soared and companies have had difficulties hiring. A recent national survey from multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs indicated small businesses are being reporting an increase in operating costs and almost have been forced to increase their prices.
At DejaBrew, Landry contracts out with local bakers and other merchants from the area to diversify her menu while she focuses on the coffee. The rise in costs has trickled all the way down, but she understands the dynamics at play.
“The artists are trying to make their ends meet and cover expenses, and I’m seeing that side,” said Landry, a North Dakota native who opened DejaBrew last year. “I pay up front, and sometimes it’s more than I was hoping to spend. I just want to promote all these local items. I want to make a living, but I don’t need to make an exorbitant living. Moving down here, it was either go back to my old career or start my dream.”
The survey, 10,000 Small Business Voices, found that more than 80% are struggling to find workers and are having to increase costs. A clear majority is also concerned about the effects of inflation on their business.
Inflation, which accounts for 2% of costs increases on average, has resulted in 5% increases from the past year.
Restaurants have been among the hardest hit due to rising costs and the inability to fill their staffs. Supplies and food costs have also soared, and Laura’s II owner Madonna Broussard listed the rising costs of foods in a Facebook post.
Some prices, including fry oil and pork chops, have nearly doubled, while the price of ribs have skyrocketed from $1.59 per pound to $4.89.
Wholesale pork prices are expected to rise over 11%, according to the USDA, while poultry is expected to rise up to 16%.
“Please understand that all caterers and restaurants, we are trying to serve quality,” Broussard wrote. “All of our vendors are quality, and all my salesmen are working with prices.”
At Hilton Restaurant Supply in Lafayette, owners Casey and Valerie Rawlings have seen the restaurant struggles up close and have had their own struggles with product. Demand at their Cameron Street location shot up once restrictions were lifted on restaurants, but since then the demand for stainless steel products has skyrocketed.
Overseas manufacturers, Casey Rawlings said, have put a 10% surcharge on shipments, putting containers that would normally cost $12,000 at as high as $45,000. The result? Higher costs for his business, which he has to pass on to the restaurants.
“I feel bad for the restaurants,” he said. “The restaurants are finally so grateful to be back to work and they’re hustling, but they come in every day and complain that they can’t find employees or the price of everything is going up, if it’s even available. Even simple things like cutlery – we’re having a hard time keeping silverware. It’s amazing what happens when you shut the supply chain down.”
Small businesses — not restricted to restaurants — have continued to struggle finding workers. At Hilton, the employee count dwindled from having 23 employees over two locations in Alexandria and Lafayette to now 12 and just the Lafayette location, and “I could use three or four more people,” he said.
Rawlings pointed to the $300 federal unemployment benefit as reason for displaced workers to stay on the sidelines. Louisiana could be poised to decline that benefit under a pending deal with state lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“I have a warehouse position open and I probably had 30-40 people who said, ‘Yeah, I’m interested,’” he said. “They won’t answer their phones. They won’t come in to interview. One guy actually responded and said, ‘Yeah, I’ll be there Monday’ and never showed up. We can’t find service techs. These are good, well-paying jobs. It’s strange. I don’t get it.”
Other results of the poll were
• 44% are still struggling financially due to the impact of COVID-19, but 67% now believe that the United States is moving in the right direction.
• 61% in support of the President Biden’s American Jobs Plan and 60% support the American Families Plan, but less than 50% believe it will help their businesses.
• 82% of small business owners who received a second PPP loan expect to exhaust their funds by the end of July and only 24% are very confident they will be able to maintain payroll if no further government relief is provided. 93% support Congress re-evaluating the SBA loan terms so that hard-hit small businesses can access capital.
• 88% support increasing opportunities for small businesses through the federal procurement process, and 93% call on state and local governments to prioritize contracts for small businesses.
Back at DejaBrew, Landry jokes that opening up a new business during the pandemic might not look like the best business move, but things have gotten better. Her one employee has been valuable, and her son and step-son have become involved with operations and have come to know the regular customers by name.
“When I look at the revenue at the end of the day, I’m excited," she said. "My bad days in the last few months used to be my really good days at the end of last year. The customers I have are so incredibly loyal and helpful and amazing. I had one lady order come through and order three drinks and had been here before. She said, ‘All of my friends need to find you and taste this. They will be back.’ It’s an amazing community.”