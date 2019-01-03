Lafayette native and resident Robert Dafford has painted more than 400 public works of art in the United States and abroad.

The Northside High School graduate spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about how his travels while serving in the Navy led him to appreciate the unique culture defining Lafayette and Acadiana as well as how it led him to visually create the story of the Acadians for a greater public understanding.

You can listen to their interview here.

Dafford, has painted 20 large scale canvasses depicting the Expulsion of the Acadians from Acadie (now Nova Scotia) in 1765 leading to their settlement in Louisiana. Reproductions of his art have been featured in textbooks, film and video productions, as well as the Smithsonian, National Geographic, Southern Living, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and other periodicals.

