Two former employees of The Wurst Biergarten have accused the business owner of pocketing a portion of his bartenders' tips.
Christian Colton, who worked at the downtown bar for about nine weeks, said he filed a complaint over the business practice with the United States Department of Labor.
"I'm not a social justice warrior at all, but I felt very compelled to do this," Colton said. "I grew up in the service industry. I think a lot of people can relate to working a job that they hate because they have to keep their bills paid, and they find themselves stuck in this soul-sucking environment. And I was just reminded of the few times in my early 20s when I was in those types of environments."
Colton, 31, and his former co-worker Katie Slattery, 39, said business owner Carey McCue required his bartenders to split tips with him equally. Colton and Slattery were especially upset about the practice Oct. 8, when they had earned a combined $681 in tips during the Second Saturday ArtWalk.
McCue allegedly took one-third of the night's tips. Both Colton and Slattery said the owner helped out early on in the shift but spent most of the night watching movies and drinking with friends.
"He should have the freedom to sit back and enjoy the space he's created as the owner," Slattery said. "But it seemed strange that he wanted a third of the entire night's cut. By that point, I think Christian knew it was illegal and was prepared to say, 'You can't do this.' "
Colton said he expressed his concern that night about the practice with McCue and ultimately resigned from his side hustle as a bartender at the downtown business.
"We had a fine relationship before this," Colton said. "So I said, 'Hey, think about your policy. If you change your mind, let me know. I'll be back here for you.' That's when [McCue] starts explaining himself and basically starts describing a feudal lord tax … He's getting a little bit more eccentric, and that's when he tells us that we have to pay him for the privilege to work at his bar."
Slattery said when she expressed concern about the practice in a text message exchange two days later with McCue, he terminated her for questioning his policy. McCue also allegedly banned both former employees from the property.
Slattery, who worked as a bartender for six weeks, said that part was especially upsetting because she regularly sold her artwork at a vendor booth at the Biergarten.
"I feel like it's completely unwarranted," Slattery said. "I feel like I handled it in a completely professional way."
When reached by phone Friday, McCue said he would not discuss the complaint or the allegations made by his former employees. McCue said the only thing he would like to share on the subject is, “It’s ridiculous.”
Colton said he filed a formal complaint this week with the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division. The agency does not confirm the existence or share the status of complaints.
"All complaints are anonymous," said Juan Rodriguez, regional spokesperson for the Department of Labor. "The department does not release information as to the existence of complaints for the protection of individuals making those complaints."
Colton said he's speaking out about his experience because he's in a position to do so. Unlike many who work in the service industry, Colton has a regular, reliable income working as a technical consultant and web developer at Perficient.
When he saw a now hiring sign at the Biergarten, located across the street from his office, Colton decided to apply to work weekends as a bartender.
"I wanted to supplement my income, and I grew up in the service industry," Colton said. "I wanted to do something that was fun, and I always had fun bartending."
Slattery learned about the bartending opportunity one day while selling her artwork at the Biergarten.
"I loved the place," Slattery said. "I'd never bartended before, but I said, 'This could be fun.'"
Slattery said she's sharing her experience because she wants the Biergarten to be operated well and "reach its potential as a community hangout."
Colton said he hopes the Labor Department complaint will help to return lost wages to those who worked at the Biergarten over the past two years.
"Thank God I have a day job and I could just easily walk away and it's not an issue," Colton said. "I was very grateful for that, but if I was a 22-year-old college student and I depended on that income at that place to pay my bills, I would have to suck it up and continue to give this man this money for nothing. That's a really defeating feeling, and that's my whole purpose behind all of this."