The owner of an event center that opened two years ago at the Northgate Mall has opened a second location in Carencro.
Tamika Sturgis-Babineaux opened the second location for Le Beni, called Le Beni Deux, at 5219 N. University Ave. in the former Tout Ensemble Performance and Event Center.
The 3,200-square-foot location is a bit smaller than the Northgate Mall space, but it features a full kitchen and bar.
The first event has been booked for next month, she said.
“The venue at the mall is doing great,” Babineaux said. “We have been blessed to have such amazing business and support from everyone. I did some research and felt that Carencro could use another small venue to allow residents in the surrounding areas to have a place to host their events. I like that it’s convenient and on a high-flow traffic highway to grab people’s attention.”