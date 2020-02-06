Canadian technology firm CGI will be holding a career fair on Feb. 11 to fill 160 new jobs for its Louisiana operations.

The company is seeking both entry-level and experience IT professional to fill roles like business analyst and reporting, database engineer, DevOps engineer, software engineer, operations support roles and developers and architects for multiple languages and platforms.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Of the 160 new jobs, CGI hopes to hire on more than 70 new college recruits who are available to begin employment by the summer and soon-to-graduate and recent graduates are encouraged to attend.

The event will take place from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Research Park, 538 Cajundome Blvd. Interested applicants may apply in person and may also submit résumés and pre-register at CGICareerFair2020.eventbrite.com.

Interviews will take place on-site for qualified candidates and attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring copies of their résumés.

Founded in 1976, CGI is one of the largest independent IT and business consulting firms in the world. CGI announced back in May 2018 they would be hiring 400 more workers in the Acadiana region by 2023 and an additional 100 jobs throughout the state.