For the second consecutive year, the boys’ select state basketball tournament will be played in Lafayette at the Cajundome.
Unlike last season, this year the area will host both the semifinals and finals for Divisions I-V, which Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission expects it will result in a greater economic impact.
“Your best crowds are going to be on the weekend,” Berthelot said. “To have both the semifinals and finals this year is awesome. I felt last year we had a great turnout, but to know that we will add games on Saturday for the finals, I expect that the turnout will double if not more because we’ll have weekend games instead of only mid-week games.”
Chief Sales Officer Mike Roebuck of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission projects the economic impact for the area will be $1.6 million over a span of four days beginning March 2. In addition, Roebuck projects $53,457 will be generated in local taxes. Roebuck expects the direct economic impact from the event to be $988,000 with a projected 1,161 rooms rented.
“It should be more people in attendance this year compared to last year, because when you think about it we only had half of the teams in Lafayette last year,” Berthelot said. “Now all of the teams in all five divisions for the select boys’ tournament will be in Lafayette, so there should be more business for hotels and a greater economic impact.”
The tournament will be held March 2-5, although there will be no games played on Friday, March 4th in an effort to avoid interfering with the boys’ non-select quarterfinals taking place that day.
“There is so much history here with the Top 28 and while it is a different format than it was back then, it is still a prestigious event for the area,” Berthelot said. “We know we have a first-class venue and great hospitality, so we hope we can continue to host this event in the future.”
Among the area teams schedule to participate in the event are St. Thomas More (Division II), Lafayette Christian (Division III) and ESA (Division V).
“We want to try and get it back every year for local teams and basketball fans,” Berthelot said. “It’s the best venue in the state, centrally located and like we say, ‘if you come visit the area one time, we got them hooked.’”
In the fall, Lafayette hosted the state volleyball tournament in the Cajundome for the first time since 2005 after the Pontchartrain Center wasn’t available after being damaged during Hurricane Ida. That one-time opportunity has resulted in the area receiving a three-year contract to host the event moving forward.
That’s a result Berthelot would like to see happen with basketball, including the non-select tournament.
“It’s a one-year deal right now for the select tournament and I think this is either the last year or there is one more year for the non-select contract in Lake Charles,” Berthelot said. “It is something we are going to take a look at and depending on availability, we would love to host both.”
For now, Berthelot is happy to have one.
“I’m really excited for the area to have the select tournament here,” Berthelot said. “I’m a basketball guy, but I’m also excited for the community to have a prestigious event return and for the economic impact it is going to have on the area.”