A New York real estate company that bought a Lafayette property late last year for $42.4 million has bought another for $52.8 million.
Kushner Companies, which was once led by Jared Kushner, son-in-law and one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, bought the Robley Place apartments, 1100 Robley Drive, from Key Real Estate of New Orleans, land records show.
Kushner Companies bought the La Veranda at Polly Lane in December, a 220-unit complex at 210 Polly Lane, in December, records show.
The group, according to its website, has a portfolio of 17,000 units and nearly 10 million square feet of retail, office, industrial and hospitality assets and over $15 billion in property holdings, reports indicate. It bought 7,000 apartments last year in the southeastern U.S. and has established a presence in Florida, Texas and Georgia.
Key Real Estate also owns the Ansley Walk apartments at 1200 Robley Drive. It also bought 15 acres of vacant property near Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in August but has not disclosed plans.
Robley Place, which opened in 2016, is a 248-unit luxury apartment complex with high-end features that include a resort-style swimming pool, video-monitored gate access and a valet dry cleaning service.