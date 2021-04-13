The flood of buyers unleashed on the Acadiana real estate market along with a dwindling inventory has resulted in actual bidding wars for properties.
With historically low pandemic-era interest rates still pushing more people to buy a home, some homes are getting snatched up quickly or after a competitive bidding process between prospective buyers. Sales data from March indicate homes are still being sold a record-breaking pace as the 653 homes sold set a record regardless of month, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
In this market, if the asking price is favorable, said Michael Carr with Dream Home Realty, the house will get multiple offers quickly.
“Everything I’ve listed this year and the last six months of last year have all been in bidding wars,” Carr said. “All of them. I attribute that definitely to this market. All multiple offers anywhere from two on up to as many as six, and all have sold for at least the ask price or above ask price.”
Aydenis and Brian Shipley of Lafayette watched the Sawgrass Park home they put on the market get into a bidding war after they found a larger house to buy. The newly married couple planned to just pay two mortgages for a little while until they could sell their current home, which needed repairs to the roof after last year’s hurricane season.
Yet that whole two-mortgage situation never came to pass. The roof was repaired. Aydenis Shipley snapped photos with her smartphone and quickly put the ad for the house online.
Buyers, she said, responded.
“Sure enough, on Day 1 we had three families come in and three families bid,” Shipley said. “We had two full offers. We had to go back to them and say, ‘We have multiple offers. Do your best.’”
The bidding war followed, and that 1,600-square-foot house her husband bought in 2018 for $202,500 ended up selling for $229,000.
“It sold for more than we were expecting,” she said. “Michael (Carr) was telling us $225-230 (thousand), and Brian and I were saying, if we get $215, we’ll be happy.”
The average sale price has surged along with the number of homes sold primarily because of the demand, data shows. The average sale price so far this year is up nearly 15% from a year ago to just under $225,000. In Lafayette Parish, it’s up nearly 10% to $252,000.
Total dollar volume in March from all home sales finished just under $150 million, the highest ever on record.
“I have been involved with the real estate industry for 48 years and 40 of those years have been in our local market,” Bacque wrote in his monthly report. “I have never seen a market as strong as what we have today. Demographically, there remains an enormous reservoir of buyers who make up the post-baby boom alphabet generations (X, Y, Z) that appear to have decided that home ownership is the way to go.”
The inventory had a spike in homes on the market in March, which could spell some relief for buyers, but it may not be enough to meet the demand, Bacque said. The region had 708 homes hit the market last month, up 14% from a year ago and the highest on record dating back to at least 2019.
Of that total, 474 were in Lafayette Parish. That puts the year total at 1,025 homes sold in the parish to just 1,238 homes listed, the slimmest ratio of homes sold to homes listed on record.
The region has 1.9 months of supply on hand. In Lafayette Parish, it’s 1.5 months. Both are down considerably from last year, Bacque noted.
Existing homes have sold on average 26 days faster than a year ago while newly constructed homes have sold 57 days faster, he noted.
“We have an inventory shortage that’s really driving the market,” Carr said. “Last year we were looking at 2,400-2,600 homes on the market. This spring we have 1,070. That’s huge. That’s a big factor when they’re going to look for a home. It may be the only home and the buyers have to be in position to buy quickly and efficiently. The clean offers are winning the wars.”