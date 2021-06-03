Waitr will change its name and visual identity as part of comprehensive rebrand, company officials announced Thursday morning.

The on-demand food ordering and delivery service that was founded in 2013 will launch a strategic initiative to rebrand itself over the next 12-18 months. It will reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, said chairman and CEO Carl Grimstad, and its recent expansion efforts through acquisitions and new delivery verticals.

The company has invested in the “last mile delivery” segment, maintained a technology-forward platform and will expand into payment solutions. Last month it began offering service for concessions delivery during LSU baseball games.

Waitr will continue to focus on the evolving business opportunities through its three core constituents – restaurants, diners/consumers and independent contractor drivers. It currently provides on-demand ordering and delivery under Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes.

“This decision to rebrand will better reflect our identity and business operations as we continue our expansion into new verticals outside of the food delivery segment and should improve and enhance our marketing and public relations synergies,” Grimstad said. “Our three core constituents provide us with a myriad of commercial opportunities. We are currently interviewing branding firms with the goal to identify and settle on a corporate name and brand that unifies our current service offerings and better reflects our long-term business strategy.”

Waitr posts first quarter loss due to one time expenses Waitr posted a first-quarter loss of $3.7 million, compared to a $2.1 million loss in the same period a year ago.

Waitr posted a loss of $3.7 million in the first quarter, compared to a $2.1 million loss in the same period a year ago. It cited $5.1 million in one-time, non-recurring expenses incurred during the quarter as adjusted net income was $1.4 million, up from the net loss of $2.1 million from a year ago.