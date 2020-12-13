Business Editor Adam Daigle, foreground, and Managing Editor Kristin Askelson, on screen at top left, moderate a panel discussion with guests Gary Wagner with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, top center, Jennifer Clowers with Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, bottom row from left, Ben Berthelot with the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, and Gifford Briggs with the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association during the economic outlook summit hosted by The Acadiana Advocate Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Lafayette, La.