The Acadiana Advocate will hold a virtual economic summit Jan. 13, tapping several business and community leaders for a big-picture understanding of the Lafayette area economy going into 2021.
"We have been there through the ups and downs of the pandemic, keeping Acadiana informed and asking tough questions," said Kristin Askelson, managing editor of The Acadiana Advocate. "We are also focusing on the community's recovery. As part of our plan to cover the economy in new ways, we are bringing together a panel of key business leaders for Outlook 2021, kicking off the new year with discussion of the opportunities for Acadiana in 2021.”
Hosted by Askelson, and Adam Daigle, business editor, Outlook 2021 will be livestreamed Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on TheAdvocate.com, YouTube, Facebook and Periscope. A rebroadcast will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 13.
The panel includes David Callecod, president and chief executive officer of Ochsner Lafayette General; Gary Wagner, professor of economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Anita Begnaud, chief executive officer of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited; Chad Ortte, partner and associate broker with Scout Real Estate Co.; Troy Wayman, president and chief executive officer of One Acadiana; and Corey Jack, owner of Jack and Associates.
The event is sponsored by Oschner Lafayette General Health and Entergy.
The Advocate, a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper, is 178 years old and is Louisiana owned with daily newspapers in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans.