Hampr, an app-based wash-and-fold laundry service launched last year in Lafayette, has landed an investment from Benson Capital Partners, a venture capital firm backed by New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson.
The business hatched by Lafayette business owner Laurel Hess a little over a year ago is now in the New Orleans market and 13 others, including Dallas, Phoenix and Denver. Its peer-to-peer model allows it to scale quickly with little capital expenses, which has led to its quick growth over the past year.
Created in 2019, Benson Capital Partners aims to find and invest in fast-growing new businesses in Louisiana and the Gulf South region.
“We believe hampr’s demonstrated success across its expanding footprint signals a strong marketplace is emerging within this sector,” said Mike Katz, managing director of Benson Capital Partners. “This investment aligns us with an up-and-coming start-up located in Louisiana that is primed for scale. We’re thrilled to help propel the company to the next level.”
It's the last development for the rapidly expanding business that recently graduated from the Techstars Austin accelerator program, which chooses only 10 businesses and includes a $120,000 investment along with access to mentors, investors, advisers and a network of other business leaders.
Users can purchase an annual membership for $39 and place an order with local “washrs” who will pick up the order and return the laundry clean and folded.
“We are so excited about this partnership with Benson Capital Partners as we expand throughout and beyond Louisiana,” said Laurel Hess, founder and CEO of hampr. “We have seen crazy growth and traction in our second year and are excited to use this investment to further our business and add to our team. This partnership comes at a perfect time, allowing us to harness our momentum in growth after launching in our sixth state earlier this year."