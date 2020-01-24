New commercial

RESTAURANT: 5301 Johnston St., Lafayette: Burger King, owner; David Ruiz, applicant; Innovative Building Solutions LLC, contractor; $1,220,719.

Commercial additions/alterations

BAR/LOUNGE: 944 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette; Good Ole Daq's & More, owner; Jonathan Dugas, applicant; self, contractor; $20,000.

APARTMENTS: 200 Oak Crest Drive, Building E, Lafayette; University Place Apartments, owner; description, new bathrooms, relocating kitchens; The Thrasher Group Inc., applicant; Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $100,000.

RESTAURANT: 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Deano's Pizza, owner; description, renovations; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., applicant and contractor; $87,000.

CHURCH: 2426 La. 93, Carencro; Vatican Baptist Church, owner; description, parking lot expansion; Chad Thibodeaux, applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.

RECREATION: 443 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Lafayette Natural History Museum, owner; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., applicant and contractor; $20,000.

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 1113 Lee Ave., Lafayette; First Baptist Church, owner and applicant; description, accessory building; Jared Richard, contractor; $5,000.

New houses

144 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.

146 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.

100 Steeplestone Lane, Lafayette; Tommy Pullig LLC; $513,000.

142 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.

227 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $261,000.

122 Rena Drive, Lafayette; Breezeway LLC; $162,000.

122 Rena Drive C, Lafayette; Breezeway LLC; $162,000.

609 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Colony Homes LLC; $459,000.

108 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; Magnolia Construction & Roof LLC; $315,000.

129 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $193,500.

1113 Eleventh St., Lafayette; Lemoine Disaster Recovery LLC; $193,000.

415 Biltmore Way, Lafayette; Laviolette General Contracting Inc.; $598,500.

201 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

302 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

215 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Triple D Homes LLC; $247,500.

118 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.

119 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $171,000.

104 Hatfield Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $193,500.

405 Ambergris Lane, Broussard; Platinum Homes Inc.; $369,592.

110 Carriage Lakes Drive, Broussard; Bon Maison Builders LLC; $334,373.

306 Channel Drive, Broussard; DP Construction LLC; $267,565.

607 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Hart Homes LLC; $227,232.

103 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $211,561.

808 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $257,255.

1010 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.

1012 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $257,255.

1100 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.

112 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818.

230 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $225,417.

